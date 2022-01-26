Johor polls: Muhyiddin may not defend Gambir seat

SHAH ALAM: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday (Jan 25) he may not defend the Gambir seat in the upcoming Johor state election.

The former Malaysian prime minister said this is to enable him to fully focus on matters at the parliamentary and federal levels, as well as to manage party affairs.

“I may not contest but this is up to the (collective) leadership. I want to pave the way for many more personalities in Johor, especially for this seat, but it is up to them as to who gets to contest there. We will decide,” he told reporters after chairing the Johor Bersatu Liaison Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Muhyiddin, who is also Johor Bersatu chairman, said all 26 party divisions in Johor have mobilised their election machinery for the 56 state seats to be contested.