Johor has 'great potential' to progress further if there is political stability: PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor is a state with "great potential" to progress further if there is political stability, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Saturday (Feb 12).

Mr Ismail Sabri said that it is important that the Barisan Nasional (BN) secures victory in the Johor state election on Mar 12.

“Hard work should be guided by the strength of the party and active machinery at the grassroots ... Also, the role of youngsters and that is why social media is an important media to ensure victory.

“I am confident we (BN) can secure victory if we unite and support each other under that one Barisan Nasional umbrella. Let’s rally the troops ... Vote for Barisan Nasional (in the) Johor election 2022,” he said in a Facebook post.