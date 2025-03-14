Johor’s 5-year plan to be self-reliant for treated water a ‘challenging’ timeline: Analysts

But analysts have cautioned that meeting the timeline could be challenging given the scale of construction.

They cited that on average, reservoirs typically take around eight years to construct. Even though water treatment plants can be designed and commissioned in two years, the reservoirs are crucial in increasing the volume of raw water Johor collects, they added.

Yet, many are sanguine that the five-year timeline is achievable provided there is support from Putrajaya.

“Achieving the targeted water reserves within five years is a significant challenge, but not an impossible one,” water quality and modelling specialist Zaki Zainuddin told CNA.

He stressed that this matter is particularly urgent for Malaysia to ensure Johor strives for self-sufficiency in water supply and resources.

“This is especially relevant for Johor (often regarded as Malaysia’s second or third most developed state). The urgency is further amplified by Johor’s ambitions in the data centre sector,” said Zaki, who is an expert panelist for Malaysia’s Department of Environment and is adviser to environmental consultancy firms.

Conservation scientist Serina Rahman, who is a lecturer with the National University of Singapore’s Southeast Asian Studies department, echoed similar sentiments.

She told CNA: “Johor has had an influx of investment in recent years so I think financially (supporting quick construction of the projects) might not be a problem - especially if there is top-down support (from Putrajaya).”

Serina added that the water agreement with Singapore expires in 2061 and that looking ahead to this, it was key for Malaysia and Johor to be independent in treating its own water.

“The demand for water in Johor will increase especially with investments related to the special economic zone expected to draw people to stay and be based in Johor. Perhaps Johor is now at a stage of development that enables it to process its own water,” she said.

Earlier this year, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong witnessed the exchange of an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya.

The JS-SEZ is to be jointly run by Malaysia and Singapore with both countries setting sights on the creation of 20,000 skilled jobs in the first five years.

DATA CENTRES’ EXPANSION MUST BE MANAGED: EXPERTS

Even as the five-year plan to develop the reservoirs and treatment plants is expected to supercharge water supply in Johor once they are completed, analysts CNA spoke to stressed that the state government must be careful in managing the expansion of the data centre industry.

This as the industry is energy-intensive and requires a copious amount and consistent supply of water for cooling systems.

Speaking at an event in July 2024, then-Johor Bahru city council mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman stressed that the current focus on data centres is “understandable” but that the “real issue” in Johor is water and power supply.

“As a local authority, I believe attracting investments is important, but it should not come at the expense of the people’s needs,” he had said.

Johor is on its way to becoming a major data centre hub for Southeast Asia. According to data centre intelligence website DC Byte, the southern state’s data centre capacity has grown from just 10 megawatts (MW) in 2021 to 1,500MW in 2024.