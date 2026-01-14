Logo
Logo

Asia

Man who filled Singapore car with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor fined US$2,200 for obscuring number plate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Man who filled Singapore car with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor fined US$2,200 for obscuring number plate

Long Sa Kow, who is a 63-year-old Singapore permanent resident, pled guilty to obscuring the registration number plate of this car. 

 

Man who filled Singapore car with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor fined US$2,200 for obscuring number plate

Long Sa Kow, a 63-year-old Singapore permanent resident, arrives at the Kulai Magistrate's Court in Johor on Jan 14, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Zamzahuri Abas)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Zamzahuri Abas
Zamzahuri Abas
14 Jan 2026 11:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KULAI: The man who was caught on video pumping subsidised RON95 fuel into his Singapore-registered car in Johor was on Wednesday (Jan 14) fined RM9,000 (US$2,217) for obstructing the registration number of his vehicle. 

Malaysian Long Sa Kow, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was charged under Section 108 (3) (E) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allegedly exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number. 

The offence carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000, a prison term of one to five years, or both.

In the video that made its rounds on social media, Long was seen pumping RON95 fuel – which is subsidised only for Malaysians with locally-registered vehicles – into a car with a partially obscured licence plate.

The first and last letters of the car’s number plate appear to have been covered.

Long Sa Kow, a 63-year-old Singapore permanent resident, is seen here at the Kulai Magistrate's Court in Johor on Jan 14, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Zamzahuri Abas)

The 63-year-old - who was clad in a navy blue polo shirt and black cap while wearing a face mask - pleaded guilty at the Kulai Magistrate Court before Judge R Salini. 

Salini said that Long will be required to serve nine months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. 

On Jan 3, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media. Police later confirmed on Jan 6 that Long had surrendered himself. 

Related:

Source: CNA/am(as)

Related Topics

Johor crime petrol Malaysia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement