Man who filled Singapore car with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor fined US$2,200 for obscuring number plate

KULAI: The man who was caught on video pumping subsidised RON95 fuel into his Singapore-registered car in Johor was on Wednesday (Jan 14) fined RM9,000 (US$2,217) for obstructing the registration number of his vehicle.

Malaysian Long Sa Kow, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was charged under Section 108 (3) (E) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allegedly exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number.

The offence carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000, a prison term of one to five years, or both.

In the video that made its rounds on social media, Long was seen pumping RON95 fuel – which is subsidised only for Malaysians with locally-registered vehicles – into a car with a partially obscured licence plate.

The first and last letters of the car’s number plate appear to have been covered.