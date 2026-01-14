Man who filled Singapore car with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor fined US$2,200 for obscuring number plate
Long Sa Kow, who is a 63-year-old Singapore permanent resident, pled guilty to obscuring the registration number plate of this car.
KULAI: The man who was caught on video pumping subsidised RON95 fuel into his Singapore-registered car in Johor was on Wednesday (Jan 14) fined RM9,000 (US$2,217) for obstructing the registration number of his vehicle.
Malaysian Long Sa Kow, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was charged under Section 108 (3) (E) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allegedly exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number.
The offence carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000, a prison term of one to five years, or both.
In the video that made its rounds on social media, Long was seen pumping RON95 fuel – which is subsidised only for Malaysians with locally-registered vehicles – into a car with a partially obscured licence plate.
The first and last letters of the car’s number plate appear to have been covered.
The 63-year-old - who was clad in a navy blue polo shirt and black cap while wearing a face mask - pleaded guilty at the Kulai Magistrate Court before Judge R Salini.
Salini said that Long will be required to serve nine months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.
On Jan 3, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media. Police later confirmed on Jan 6 that Long had surrendered himself.