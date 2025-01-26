Johor deploys 200 officers to crack down on sale of subsidised RON95 fuel to foreign vehicles during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Johor will be stepping up enforcement measures to curb the sale of subsidised RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles during the upcoming festive season, said a government official.

Two hundred enforcement officers from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s division in Johor will be deployed to conduct frequent checks at petrol kiosks across the state, particularly kiosks near the Johor-Singapore Causeway and Second Link, said the division's director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo.

This is as Malaysia anticipates thousands of Singapore-registered vehicles to enter Johor for Chinese New Year celebrations, local media quoted her as saying.

The RON95 fuel type is partially subsidised by the Malaysian government and is only available for sale to Malaysia-registered vehicles.

“The ministry can take action against petrol station owners who allow foreign vehicles to use RON95 and sellers not adhering to the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP),” Lilis Saslinda Pornomo told local media on Saturday (Jan 25).

The Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme is meant to control maximum prices of specific goods during festive periods to ensure affordable access to essential items.

Lilis made the remarks following a viral incident on Jan 21 involving a woman driving a Singapore-registered vehicle who was caught allegedly refuelling with subsidised RON95 petrol at Taman Pelangi in Johor Bahru.

A 12-second video of the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting the ministry to investigate.