Johor extends school closures to Oct 16 as haze worsens

JOHOR BAHRU: All schools and educational institutions in the southern Malaysian state of Johor will remain closed for another five days from Oct 12 to Oct 16 due to the ongoing haze blanketing the region.

In a statement late on Saturday (Oct 10), Johor education and information committee chairman Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali said the decision to extend the closure was made after considering current air pollution trends and health risks posed to students and the education community.

Johor first began closing its schools on Thursday. Several other states and areas affected then followed suit on Friday.

"This decision was made in deference to the decree of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who consistently prioritises the safety, health and well-being of the people of Johor,” Naqib said.

Naqib added that the decision also considered several key factors based on an assessment of the current situation, including projected wind movements from Indonesia’s Kalimantan between Oct 13 and Oct 15, which he said could bring transboundary air pollution and affect air quality in Johor.

The Star reported that the Johor school closures will affect 1,198 schools and 617,258 students, encompassing both schools under the administration of the education ministry and state government religious schools.