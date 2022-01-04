TikTok videos and swim fests: Johor authorities warn against risky behaviour amid flood situation

SEGAMAT: Authorities in Johor warned the public on Tuesday (Jan 4) not to turn the flood situation into a "festival" by making TikTok videos or letting young children play in the water.

The water level in flooded areas have risen rapidly, especially near rivers, beaches, mines and lakes, said the head of Johor Fire and Rescue Department's Zone 4.

“Some people turn it into a fest without any sense of guilt by making TikTok videos on social media. This activity is very risky because the safety aspect is neglected," said Rasidi Md Yunos.

“This includes not wearing personal protective equipment and safety jackets as well as letting their young children play in the water. This kind of thing should not happen."

He also advised residents in flood-affected areas not to take the risk of braving the floods because the depth of water and strength of currents during floods are unpredictable and can endanger lives.

“People need to be aware and appreciate their lives because when there is a flood, we do not know what lies underneath and the depth as it may be 1m or more than 10m.

"Therefore, my advice to the community is to cooperate and obey the orders of the authorities to prevent untoward incidents," he said, adding that although residents of affected areas are accustomed to the flood situation, they still need to be vigilant.

More than 5,000 residents in Johor have been displaced by floods amid intermittent rain in the southern state on Tuesday. The Segamat district was the worst-hit, with more than 4,000 flood victims.

In an update on Tuesday, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage said that five rivers, four of which are located in Segamat, were categorised to be in dangerous levels.

About 101 villages and housing estates in Johor have also been affected by floods, with 79 relief centres opened to accommodate 5,598 victims.