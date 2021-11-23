'Dry run' for Singapore-Malaysia land VTL held at Johor Causeway, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: A dry run for the Singapore-Malaysia land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) was held at the Johor Causeway on Tuesday (Nov 23), said Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the minister wrote: “Officials from both Malaysia and Singapore are implementing a ‘dry run’ for the proposed opening of the VTL through the Johor Causeway.”

“The opening of the border is much anticipated by the people of both countries. Hope it goes well,” he added.

Both governments have been in discussions to reopen the land border.

Last Saturday, Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said that he was "optimistic" that the land border would be opened by the end of November, and that details were still being worked out.

Mr Gan also said that it may be "possible" the land VTL is launched “on the same day” as the planned air VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Nov 29.