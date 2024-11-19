Malaysia to expand QR code clearance to cars and lorries at Johor land checkpoints next year

SINGAPORE: Malaysian drivers and commuters will be able to cross between Johor and Singapore using QR codes instead of passports from next year.

This follows a successful trial involving buses and motorcycles that began in June and ends this month, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Monday (Nov 18).

For now, only Malaysian citizens on Malaysian-registered vehicles will be able to use QR codes at the Johor land checkpoints, a spokesperson from the Home Ministry told CNA on Tuesday. It is unclear if Malaysians using Singapore-registered vehicles are eligible.

The applications used for QR-code clearance are linked to their passports.

According to media outlet The Star, there are long-term plans to expand the use of QR codes to foreigners, similar to how international travellers are able to use Malaysia’s autogate facility at its airports.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur following a special committee meeting to address congestion at the Causeway, Mr Saifuddin said trial participants significantly reduced the time taken to clear immigration during peak hours.

“The current system takes eight seconds while the QR code system reduces it to five seconds for a single rider and six seconds for those with a pillion rider,” said Mr Saifuddin, referring to the use of the MyBorderPass application by motorcyclists.

This means over 750 motorcyclists are able to clear immigration in an hour, up from 500 to 600 motorcyclists previously, said Mr Saifuddin.

At the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) linked to the Causeway, bus users managed to cut waiting times during peak hours from 120 minutes to 15 minutes, according to the Malay Mail.

“The decision was agreed upon in principle today, and once we finalise the procurement for these two modes of transport… we will focus on expanding the initiative to other modes of transport,” said Mr Saifuddin, who added it would be done in phases next year.