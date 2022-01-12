Johor UMNO signals need for fresh mandate, PH wants to focus on flood relief amid snap polls rumours

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent demise of Mr Osman Sapian, former Johor chief minister and Kempas assemblyman, has set tongues wagging of an impending state election.

Mr Osman was a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), one of the key components which rules the Johor state government, alongside the United Malay National Organisation-led (UMNO) Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

His death means that the ruling coalition now holds a slim one-seat majority, with 28 out of the 56 seats in total.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, made up of Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), has 27 seats.

The Johor government consists of 16 assemblymen from BN and 12 from Perikatan Nasional.

In December, Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat told the Malay Mail that a by-election for the Kempas state seat would not be called following the death of Mr Osman.

He explained that the seat fell vacant more than three years after the incumbent was elected in the 14th general election (GE14) in May 2018, hence a by-election is not required.

“Besides, there is also no issue of a hung state assembly as, at present, there is a one-seat majority advantage to the government,” Mr Suhaizan reportedly said.

However, there have been calls by certain quarters in UMNO to dissolve the state assembly and hold state polls in the short term.

The opposition, meanwhile, insisted that this was not the right time to call for an election, especially when Johor and many other parts of the country were recovering from monsoon floods.