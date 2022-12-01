Johor budget 2023: Restructuring lanes, more e-gates among measures to ease Causeway congestion

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: Measures to ease congestion at Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex were among the initiatives announced during the tabling of the 2023 Johor state budget on Thursday (Dec 1).

In tabling the budget, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi noted that since the international borders were fully reopened on Apr 1, an average of 211,000 people passed through the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) which houses the CIQ daily. He said that measures will be implemented to ease the congestion at the Causeway.

Mr Onn Hafiz said that among the measures that will be implemented include the restructuring of lanes for motorcycles and cars entering as well as exiting Johor.

To speed up immigration processes for Malaysians, he added that there will be more electronic-gates (e-gates) for those passing through on foot or via buses.

“There will be more e-gates for Malaysians, from 14 to 32 units at the entry points and 14 to 26 units at the exit points,” he added.