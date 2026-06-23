‘True picture’ needed: Anwar pushes back on Johor funding criticism ahead of state polls
Johor received RM16 billion in federal allocations from 2023 to 2025, more than the RM14 billion it contributed to federal revenue, says Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
JOHOR BAHRU: Johor received more federal funding than what it contributed in the past three years, said Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jun 22) as his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition unveiled its slate of 56 candidates for the Johor state election on Jul 11.
Based on records of the finance ministry, the southern state contributed about RM14 billion (US$4.4 billion) in revenue to federal coffers between 2023 and 2025.
It received RM16 billion from the federal government through various projects, operating allocations and programmes, Anwar said.
"How much have we given back through various projects, administration and development in total? RM16 billion for Johor," said Anwar, who is also finance minister.
He said he needed to provide a “true picture” of the federal government's commitment to Johor's development, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.
PH is facing off against the incumbent Barisan Nasional as well as the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition and other smaller parties in the Johor election.
Over the weekend, Johor regent and crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had said Johor contributes more than RM40 billion annually to the federal government, but receives only about RM2 billion to RM3 billion to meet the needs of Johor’s nearly five million residents.
“How does that make sense? It is simply not logical," he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times, adding that at least 25 to 30 per cent of the revenue collected from Johor should be returned to the state for development projects and public welfare initiatives.
Tunku Ismail made the comments during a "Meh Dengo Jap" podcast recording with Johor’s youths on Jun 20 at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre in Muar.
The session was also attended by Johor’s caretaker chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and a video of the recording was posted online on Jun 21.
It was not the first time Tunku Ismail had touched on the revenue issue.
Last July, he had called for a larger portion of the state’s income tax revenue that goes to federal coffers to be returned to it, amid growing concerns over infrastructure development and project delays in Johor.
“FRIENDLY AND HARMONIOUS” MEETING BETWEEN ANWAR, JOHOR CROWN PRINCE
On Monday, Anwar compared the operating expenditure (OE) allocations received by Johor under the previous administration to that under the current Madani government.
Anwar said that under the previous federal government, Johor received about RM6 billion to RM7 billion annually in operating expenditure. The figure increased to RM8.7 billion under his administration.
Johor is the third-largest recipient of OE and development expenditure (DE) allocations after Sabah and Sarawak, according to Anwar.
OE refers to the day-to-day recurring costs required to sustain government administrative functions while DE is the portion of the federal government budget allocated for capital investment and long-term economic growth.
Johor was also the second-largest recipient of assistance under Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) after Selangor, said Anwar.
STR is a direct cash assistance programme provided by the Malaysian government to eligible low- and middle-income individuals and households, while Sara is its extension programme for those most affected by cost of living.
Aside from their public remarks on Johor’s federal allocations and contributions, Tunku Ismail on Monday granted an audience to Anwar.
They discussed matters related to the welfare and well-being of the people, especially in Johor, said Anwar in a social media post.
The meeting took place in a “friendly and harmonious atmosphere” and both agreed to “continue maintaining the good relationship, besides strengthening the close cooperation between the federal government and the state government of Johor”, Anwar posted.
At the candidate unveiling in the evening, Anwar cautioned political parties against using the royal institution as a tool to attack their opponents.
“We contest as political parties, don’t relate it to the royal institution,” he said, as quoted by news outlet The Star.
“If there are criticisms, we accept in a nice way. It is inappropriate for (a) democracy, and everything has its limits.”
Johor’s legislative assembly was dissolved on Jun 1. Its election period will run for 14 days after the nomination of candidates on Jun 27. Voters will elect 56 state representatives on Jul 11.