Bersatu suffers defections in lead up to Johor state election

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has been rocked by a series of defections among its members ahead of the Johor state polls.

On Sunday (Feb 6) night, about 300 members of the Tanjung Piai Bersatu division defected to Parti Warisan (Warisan).

The division’s former secretary Hishamuddin Busri, who led the defections, claimed that Bersatu had lost its direction and that it was not in line with the aspirations of the grassroots.

“I am representing my friends to announce that we are leaving Bersatu with immediate effect. We were not coerced by anyone and are doing it willingly,” he said during a press conference on Sunday.

Mr Hishamuddin said 300 Bersatu members from the division would be joining Warisan because it is a multiracial party that suited the changing times in the country.

Also present during the press conference was Warisan vice-president Junz Wong, who said that the party would decide on its participation in the Johor polls by next week.

Malay Mail had reported that the Desa Harmoni branch under the Pasir Gudang division defected to United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) a day before.

These defections followed the recent resignations of two state Bersatu leaders, who said they had lost confidence in the leadership of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

In late January, Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang and former exco member Mohd Izhar Ahmad announced their resignations from Bersatu.

Both said that they would back the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition for the state election.

On Jan 22, Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar consented to the dissolution of the Johor state assembly "to pave the way for the state election".

The Election Commission will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday to fix the dates for the election.

The recent demise of Bersatu member Osman Sapian meant that the partners ruling the Johor state government, including Bersatu and BN, held a slim one-seat majority. The ruling coalition had 28 out of the 56 seats.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, made up of Democratic Action Party, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Keadilan Rakyat, had 27 seats.