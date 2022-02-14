'The last thing we need now is an election': Johor voters wary of state polls amid Omicron wave

JOHOR BAHRU: As the number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia rises due to the Omicron variant, voters in Johor are wary of the upcoming state polls.

Many of them believe that the last thing needed at this point of time is an election.

Mr Daniel Cheh, 37, who resides in Kulai, said many businesses in Johor are struggling to stay afloat due to COVID-19, especially since borders with Singapore are still closed.

“The last thing we need now is an election. It is very unnecessary and really just a waste of time and money,” he told CNA.

Mr Cheh said he did not know if he would cast his vote during the polls, and would look at the COVID-19 situation first.

“If it is too risky, I won’t vote,” said Mr Cheh, who is working in the tourism sector.

Malaysia’s Election Commission (EC) had announced that polling day for the Johor state election will be on Mar 12, with nominations to take place on Feb 26.

Johor’s state assembly, which has 56 seats, was dissolved by Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Jan 22.