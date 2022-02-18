For the first time, postal voting an option for Johoreans in Singapore but some are uncertain

JOHOR BAHRU: Healthcare worker Tan Tse Ling is earning her keep in Singapore, away from her home and parents in Kluang, Johor.

Prolonged border closures between Malaysia and Singapore has also made it difficult for Ms Tan to travel home frequently.

Yet, the 34-year-old is determined to cast her ballot for the upcoming Johor state election.

“I see it as my duty to my state and country to exercise my right as a citizen. My vote may not be significant and my voice may not be heard, but I will do my best to get my voice across,” she told CNA.

Ms Tan is one of the Johoreans based in Singapore who have successfully registered for postal voting.

Postal voting is a new option for Johoreans who are working in Singapore.

This option for Malaysians to cast their vote from neighbouring countries is one of several electoral reforms which will be implemented with the Johor election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

In previous elections, Malaysians based in neighbouring regions like Southern Thailand (Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla and Satun), Singapore, Brunei, as well as Kalimantan in Indonesia were not eligible for postal voting.

Local media have estimated that between 100,000 and 200,000 Johoreans are working in neighbouring Singapore, forming a sizable portion of the electorate.

There are 2.57 million eligible voters for the upcoming polls. The Johor state assembly was earlier dissolved as the ruling coalition, which was holding a one-seat majority, wanted to seek a fresh mandate.

Ms Tan said the electoral reforms are timely because prolonged border closures due to COVID-19 has made it difficult for Malaysians to come home to vote.

She added that even with the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) in place between Singapore and Johor, which allows quarantine-free travel for those who are fully vaccinated, postal voting is preferable.

“To be honest, even with VTL, it's still very uncertain and worrying while waiting for the date I actually travel back to Malaysia, like what if the government decided to suspend the VTL, what if I tested COVID-19 positive on my pre-departure ART (antigen rapid test) etc,” said Ms Tan, who will be voting in Mengkibol constituency.