UMNO, PAS at odds over seat allocation in Johor polls

Mr Mokhtar, who is Pahang PAS ulama chief, had earlier said that UMNO appeared to have reverted to its old ways, which are power hungry and greedy for seats.

He said UMNO has seemingly forgotten about the by-elections it won with PAS's assistance when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in power from 2018 to 2020.

"UMNO appears to be once again possessed by its greed for power and lust for electoral seats. There is no cure for UMNO except for defeat," Mr Mohktar was quoted as saying on his Facebook on Wednesday by Malaysiakini.

He added that UMNO must realise that it has no choice except to work with PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Last Saturday, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad, who is from UMNO, announced the dissolution of the state assembly to pave the way for the state election.

The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to discuss the dates and other preparations.

On Monday, UMNO leaders announced that the party will be contesting in 42 of the 56 seats in the Johor state assembly.

Before the dissolution of the state legislature, UMNO and PAS were part of the Barisan Nasional-led (BN) government together with Bersatu.

Mr Hasni led the state government with 28 seats, with BN holding 16 seats, Bersatu 11 and PAS one. It only holds a one-seat majority following the death of Bersatu's Kempas assemblyman Osman Sapian.

The opposition PH coalition holds 27 seats: Democratic Action Party (DAP) has 14 seats, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) six and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) seven.

GRASSROOTS WANT BN TO ENTER POLLS WITHOUT PAS: UMNO DEPUTY CHIEF

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, BN deputy chairman and UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan said political cooperation between BN and PAS in the Johor polls will be carefully studied.

He said that so far, the majority of the leaders at the grassroots and divisional levels wanted BN to enter the election alone, Bernama reported.

"However, the top-level leadership will carefully study the matter before making whatever decision that is good for BN," he was quoted as saying.

UMNO, PAS and Bersatu are also part of the central government in Putrajaya under the prime ministership of UMNO vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In the Melaka state election last November, PAS had chosen to side with Bersatu under their Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner and gone against UMNO in seven seats.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man expressed his disappointment that UMNO was only offering his party four seats should they cooperate for the Johor state election.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS wanted to contest every seat that BN failed to win in the last general election in 2018, according to Malaysiakini.