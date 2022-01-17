'Voices of parties cannot fall on deaf ears', says Johor chief minister on possibility of state polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Amid calls for the Johor state assembly to be dissolved and state elections to be held in the short term, chief minister Hasni Mohammad has stated that the voices of various political parties cannot fall on deaf ears.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an AirAsia media event on Monday (Jan 17), he said: “With such a slim majority (in the state assembly), and with regards to the stability of the government, I have to be careful, to be sensitive.

“(This is) so that programmes to build the state economy, programmes that have been planned are able to be implemented and implemented successfully.”

Mr Hasni added that stability in the Johor state government was a prerequisite for some investors and businesses to expand their operations into the southern state.

“Then surely I have to find a solution so that this doesn't become an excuse for investors and businesses to not expand,” he said.

“I’ve said that on the need to hold the Johor state elections, I can’t reject it. I have to research and look at the matter closely. The voices from various parties cannot fall on deaf ears.”