Johor polls: Key parties, battlegrounds and issues to watch going into Nomination Day

JOHOR BAHRU: Election campaigning for the Johor state polls will officially kick off on Saturday (Jun 27) following the formal nomination of candidates vying for the hearts and minds of some 2.7 million eligible voters.

The three main coalitions - the governing Barisan Nasional (BN) as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) - is set to formalise their candidates contesting for a spot in Johor’s 56-seat legislative state assembly in the Jul 11 polls.

BN and PH have previously announced plans to contest every seat, while PN is expected to field candidates in 33 constituencies, according to local media, setting the stage for three-cornered fights in parts of the southern state.

Several constituencies could also see four-way contests, with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) planning to field candidates in four seats and Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) contesting 15.

The nomination process on Saturday is expected to begin at 9am across 56 nomination centres in Johor.

In the 2022 state polls, candidates were required to submit their papers within an hour before returning officers declared the candidates eligible to contest.

While multiple parties and coalitions are entering the race, analysts expect Johor's election to be shaped primarily by a contest between BN and PH, with smaller parties potentially influencing outcomes in closely fought seats.