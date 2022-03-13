Barisan Nasional eyes general election after Johor win, Pakatan Harapan forced back to drawing board: Analysts

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) clinched an emphatic victory in the Johor state election on Saturday (Mar 12), winning 40 out of 56 seats in the state assembly.

The result even surpassed the coalition’s target of a two-thirds majority, with BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declaring that the results were beyond expectations.

"We feel that this victory is a present for all Johoreans who have placed their confidence in BN again," said Ahmad Zahid in a victory speech after results were announced.

On the other hand, Saturday’s polling results proved disappointing for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions.

PH, comprising of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) clinched just 12 seats. PN, which consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan), won three seats.

Youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), which was making its political debut, won a seat.

The result was an especially sweet victory for BN and its main component party United Malay National Organisation (UMNO), after they lost the Johor state government to the PH opposition in 2018.

It was the first time in Malaysia’s history that Johor, considered a BN stronghold and bastion of UMNO, fell to the opposition.

Following the results in 2018, PH presided over the Johor state government. However, following a political manoeuvre known as the “Sheraton Move” in February 2020 that saw Bersatu leaving PH, the coalition was ousted from the federal government.

The PH Johor state government also fell, and a new government made up of BN and PN took over until the state assembly was dissolved in January.

With BN’s comeback in the Johor polls, analysts believe that the coalition would likely push for a general election to be held in the near future.

Other parties, especially the main opposition coalition PH, need to return to the drawing board and reexamine their strategies if they want to win the next general election, they told CNA.