Johor state election set for Jul 11, Negeri Sembilan to go to polls on Aug 1
Analysts tell CNA that while multiple parties would contest the two elections, the main battle will be between the Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan coalitions that are part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.
JOHOR BAHRU: More than 3.6 million voters in Johor and Negeri Sembilan will be eligible to head to the ballot boxes on Jul 11 and Aug 1 respectively to cast their votes in the state polls, Malaysia’s Election Commission (EC) announced on Friday (Jun 12).
At a media conference after chairing a special meeting on the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls, EC chairman Ramlan Harun said early voting in Johor would take place on Jul 7 while the one in Negeri Sembilan would be held on Jul 28.
Johor’s election period will run for 14 days after the nomination of candidates on Jun 27.
Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan’s election period will also run for 14 days with the nomination day set for Jul 18.
Johor has over 2.7 million eligible voters while Negeri Sembilan has close to 900,000 voters.
Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi had announced the official dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Jun 1 while Negeri Sembilan’s was dissolved on Jun 5 after it was announced the night prior in a hastily arranged press conference by Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun.
Analysts told CNA that while multiple parties are expected to contest in the two states, the main battle in both Johor and Negeri Sembilan is shaping up to be between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), with voter turnout likely to be a decisive factor.
“Both Johor and Negeri Sembilan are the only two states in the Peninsular where (opposition coalition) Perikatan Nasional is significantly weaker,” said political analyst Adib Zalkapli of Viewfinder Global Affairs.
FOUR-CORNERED FIGHTS IN JOHOR?
In Johor, all three major coalitions - BN, PH and PN - have announced that they would contest all 56 seats. Currently, 40 of these seats are held by BN, 12 by PH, three by PN and one by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).
Although aligned with PH at the federal level, BN and PH are rivals at the state level in Johor and Melaka.
The state polls in Johor could potentially see four-cornered fights, with newly relaunched Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) - helmed by two former federal ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad - previously announcing that their party would enter the race.
Analysts have previously said that if victorious in early state polls, BN would be able to rebuild momentum independently of the federal unity government, positioning itself more strongly ahead of a general election due by early 2028.
At the launch of BN’s election machinery in Johor last weekend, its chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister, said that a victory in the southern state would not only strengthen the coalition’s foothold in the state, but serve as a catalyst for a wider “blue wave” comeback, reported local media.
The campaign has also exposed strains between BN and PH.
Speaking at the same event on Sunday, Johor BN chairman and chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that Johor’s political landscape differed from the federal level, adding that he would rather not be chief minister than “sit at the same table with them”, referring to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) - a component party within the PH coalition.
His remarks drew criticism from PH leaders, including DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who called out Onn Hafiz’s “arrogance”, while pointing out that Zahid sits next to him during federal Cabinet meetings.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim then said it would be arrogant to deny any race or political party a role in government, especially after they had contested and won support through the democratic process.
Meanwhile, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has rejected claims that the party’s decision to defend its mandate in Johor is a betrayal of the federal coalition, describing it instead as a “legitimate, mature and constitutional democratic act”. UMNO is a BN lynchpin party.
The Johor state government, he said, was formed before the unity government was established at the federal level and did not involve PH parties.
DAP’s Loke has said that his party will contest 17 seats in Johor, up from 14 in the last polls, local media had previously reported. The PH component party said it will defend all the 10 seats it won in 2022, contest the four it lost as well as three additional seats it had not previously fielded candidates in.
Meanwhile, BN aims to win over 40 seats at the 16th state polls, said Zahid.
PH and BN have traded barbs in Johor over electoral issues such as BN’s move to pass a Bill in the state assembly to appoint five non-elected assemblypersons as well as PH’s call for redelineation of electoral boundaries in seats with a high number of voters.
In addition, Zahid has proposed a grand collaboration of Malay-Islamic parties, which observers say indicates a willingness for UMNO to forge ties with the likes of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) - which is now in the federal opposition - to form the next government.
STATE ELECTION HELD AMID BACKDROP OF LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN NEGERI SEMBILAN
Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan heads into the election amid an ongoing dispute involving the state’s royal institution, which has also strained ties between BN and PH. The state is jointly run by the two coalitions, replicating a power-sharing model of the federal unity government.
Its 36-seat assembly comprised 17 assemblypersons from PH, 14 from UMNO and five from PN. DAP has said that it plans to defend all 11 of its seats in Negeri Sembilan.
To form the government in Negeri Sembilan, 19 seats are needed.
In April, 14 UMNO assemblypersons withdrew their support in April for Aminuddin over his handling of a crisis involving the state’s monarchy where four territorial chiefs (Undangs) sought to remove the incumbent Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as its ruler or Yang di-Pertuan Besar.
The state monarchy crisis is linked to a system unique to Negeri Sembilan, where the ruler is elected by a council of four Undangs instead of inheriting the throne through direct hereditary succession.
Aminuddin had said that the declaration by the Undangs to name Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as a successor to Tuanku Muhriz as invalid, prompting criticism from the Undangs, who said that he was no longer fit to lead the state administration and should be replaced.
While Aminuddin had said that he had received the ruler’s consent for the dissolution of the state assembly, the Undangs countered and said that the decision was made without their permission as the state co-rulers.
The Undangs, through a legal letter, had said that this could give rise to various legal implications, including “questions over the validity of the election results”, local media previously reported.
The EC has said that it has received official notification of the dissolution of the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly.
Anwar has also supported the assembly's dissolution, noting that an election was the best way to “avoid prolonged uncertainty arising from the dispute” surrounding the state’s royal institution.
VOTER TURNOUT COULD DETERMINE OUTCOME, SAY EXPERTS
Experts told CNA that while BN could appear to be the frontrunner in the upcoming Johor polls as the incumbent, the coalition is “not safe”.
Adib of Viewfinder Global Affairs said that BN will likely retain Johor, citing Onn Hafiz’s track record as chief minister.
In contrast, the PH coalition has “no credible candidate to be offered as the potential Menteri Besar (chief minister)”, added Adib.
“BN campaign has largely been led by local leaders, while PH has been relying on national leaders for their Johor campaign,” Adib said.
Onn Hafiz has been placed at the centre of BN’s campaign, with Zahid making clear that the chief minister will be the face of its election campaign. However, analysts said voter turnout could determine the outcome.
Analyst Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) noted that BN’s win in the 2022 state election came amid a low turnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johor recorded a voter turnout of about 54 per cent in the 2022 polls that was held in March that year, with foreign voters - including those residing in Singapore - likely not returning to cast their ballots due to border closures.
In the general elections later in November that year, when turnout exceeded 70 per cent in most of Johor’s parliamentary constituencies, PH won 14 of the state’s parliamentary seats, compared with nine for BN, according to The Star.
“BN’s performance depends a lot on the voter turnout percentage. If the voter turnout is below 60 per cent, BN will likely win but if the voter turnout exceeds 75 or reaches 80 per cent, PH could control the state of Johor,” he told CNA.
For both the Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls, Adib said that the “real challenge for PH is especially to mobilise their supporters to vote”.
“At this point, low voter turnout is likely in the urban constituencies held by PH, which could make it increasingly difficult for the coalition to do well in the two state elections.”
Analysts also expect campaign issues to differ between Johor and Negeri Sembilan.
In Johor, as a more developed state, Mazlan said that voters are likely to focus on economic concerns such as job opportunities and incomes, as well as public safety and infrastructure.
In Negeri Sembilan, local political developments are expected to feature more prominently.
The recent dispute involving the state’s royal institution could emerge as a campaign issue, with the controversy possibly generating sympathy for Tunku Muhriz and creating perceptions that UMNO was “not friendly” towards the ruler, said Mazlan.
Echoing this, Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia told Free Malaysia Today that this may put UMNO at a disadvantage.
“The people, from my understanding and observations, are not happy with the crisis and blame has been put on UMNO,” Syaza reportedly said.
Experts previously told CNA that PH’s decision to dissolve the Negeri Sembilan assembly more than two years before it was due was largely reactive to the political situation in Johor.
The next Negeri Sembilan state election was not initially due until November 2028, while Johor’s one was due only in June next year.
The last state election in Negeri Sembilan was held on Aug 12, 2023.
The analysts added that the upcoming state polls could act as a barometer for PH to gauge public support, providing a better indication of how the pact and Anwar may fare in the looming national polls.
While the general election is only due in February 2028, there has been talk that Anwar was considering the possibility of holding snap polls this year.
Anwar has however brushed it aside, saying that his focus remains on governing the country and delivering results to the people, local media reported.
Observers quoted by local media have reportedly said that the Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls could spark a series of state polls in the coming months, including in Melaka and Perlis.
Separately, the current term for the Sarawak legislative assembly ends in February 2027 and a state election must be called by April that year.
Despite tensions between PH and BN, coalition partners in the unity government, ahead of the upcoming state polls, both UMNO and Anwar have reaffirmed their commitment to the federal government.
“In politics, this business of divorcing … and remarrying is not our way. We negotiate properly, discuss matters properly and cooperate properly. For now, the unity government remains intact, although there are some differences of opinion at the state level,” the prime minister said on Wednesday, as quoted by Bernama.
Asyraf, the UMNO leader, on Wednesday said that the party remained open to cooperation with any political party in the interests of political stability and the well-being of the people.