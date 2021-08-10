Johor sultan disappointed at politicians jostling for power when people are reeling from COVID-19

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has expressed disappointment at politicians "jostling for power" at a time when many Malaysians are reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sultan Ibrahim released the statement on Tuesday evening (Aug 10), the same day Muslims across the country celebrate new year on the Islamic calendar.

"I am disappointed at leaders disturbing the government and jostling for power at a time when the people are depressed and facing numerous difficulties brought on by the ever-menacing COVID-19 pandemic," said Sultan Ibrahim.

He added that with the Islamic new year, all Muslim leaders in the country should reflect upon lessons taught where the power to rule lies with god.

"Therefore, all leaders must be honourable and trustworthy in discharging their duties, by prioritising the people and the unity of the community, not your own selfish interests to the detriment of the nation’s harmony and political balance," said Sultan Ibrahim.

"Now is the time for you to jostle to help the people, not the time to be jostling for power and influence," he added.

Sultan Ibrahim's statement comes as Malaysia is embroiled in a political crisis, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin's thin parliamentary majority being challenged.