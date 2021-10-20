Johor sultan criticises residents for throwing garbage into drains and rivers that led to floods in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has criticised some residents for disposing of their waste into the drainage network, leading to floods in various parts of Johor Bahru over the last month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 20), the sultan “expressed regret at the attitude of some residents who throw their rubbish into drains, ditches and rivers, affecting the water drainage system”.

He noted that investigations conducted by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) have revealed that flash floods which hit many areas of JB city over the last month were due to clogged drainage systems brought about by ”rubbish and construction waste”.

“It is due to the attitude of some people who like to throw garbage into rivers, ditches and drains. When it rains in large amounts and for a long period of time, then flash floods are inevitable,” the ruler said.