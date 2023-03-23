'Try it and see the consequences': Johor Sultan warns against defying ban on political talk in mosques

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on Thursday (Mar 23) warned politicians against defying the order made by state rulers to stop using mosques and surau (small prayer halls) as political platforms.

“If anyone dares to challenge this directive in Johor, try it and see the consequences,” Sultan Ibrahim told The Star.

No political talks or speeches are allowed in mosques and surau in the southern Malaysian state, following a ban on Jan 18 by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is also chairman of the state’s Islamic Religious Council.

A prohibition order against political talks had been sent to about 850 mosques and 2,000 surau across Johor, said Sultan Ibrahim as reported by The Star.

He added that mosques and surau should serve as information centres for dakwah (Islamic propagation) and places for religious talks by certified lectures and speakers, besides being a place for worship.

“If political talks are allowed, it will create uneasiness and disunity among Muslims.

“Do not tell me that politics is part of Islam and (that) politicians can talk freely,” he reportedly said, adding that he had a responsibility as the head of Islam in the state to protect the sanctity of the mosques.

According to The Star, Sultan Ibrahim also called on politicians to focus on solving bread-and-butter issues faced by the public instead of using race and religion to be divisive.

“Focus your attention on resolving the people’s burdens, such as the cost of living, meeting daily needs, their struggles to pay their household bills and economic concerns,” he said.

“Instead of dividing the people by harping on race and religion, tell me what are your plans to bring harmony?”