Ties with federal government improved under PM Anwar, says Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said the state government’s relationship with the federal government has improved under Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Sultan Ibrahim said that he has been getting along well with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, who leads the unity government.

“We have worked very well together. I would say it’s better than any other previous prime ministers,” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by The Star on Thursday (Mar 23).

He also expressed satisfaction that his proposals to develop Johor had received the required consideration from the federal government.

“We consult each other and exchange ideas on how we can develop the state better,” said Sultan Ibrahim, adding that this is done at meetings or via phone calls.

“At least today, this government is looking into our concerns seriously,” he said, according to The Star.