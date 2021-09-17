Government’s reluctance to review MM2H visa criteria is ‘mind-boggling, outrageous’: Johor sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor sultan has criticised the Ministry of Home Affairs for its reluctance to review the new criteria of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, which were tightened recently to ensure the quality of the applicants.

“(Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar) said the ministry’s decision was mind-boggling and outrageous, considering that MM2H had brought huge economic benefits to Malaysia,” according to a post on the ruler’s Facebook page on Friday (Sep 17).

The MM2H programme, introduced in 2002, is a long-term visa scheme for foreigners to purchase property and reside in Malaysia. It was temporarily halted in August 2020 pending review by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, according to Bernama.

On Aug 11, Ministry of Home Affairs secretary-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz announced in a press conference that the programme would be reactivated with improved policies and conditions to balance security and economic aspects.

Participants will now be required to have a monthly offshore income of at least RM40,000 (US$9,600), up from RM10,000 previously.

They also need to have a fixed deposit of RM1 million, compared with the previous conditions of between RM150,000 and RM300,000.

Additionally, MM2H applicants will have to prove ownership of liquid assets worth at least RM1.5 million.

The enhanced conditions have sparked heated discussions among existing MM2H visa holders and stakeholders, who said the new rules are too stringent.

The Johor ruler has been among the vocal critics. Last month, he urged the government to revise the conditions as they would dampen foreigners’ interest in coming to Malaysia and forcing existing MM2H participants to leave the country.

“This means massive revenue loss for Malaysia.

“The review was supposed to make things better but the new criteria is only going to drive investors and tourists away from Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post on Aug 30.