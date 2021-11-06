In Johor, domestic tourism demand returns but operators hopeful for boost from Singapore

Many Johor tourism players CNA spoke to have expressed relief that the industry has been given a breath of fresh air with domestic tourism being allowed.

Despite that, many maintained that for the long-term sustainability of business operations, they were keen to see borders reopen to welcome back international tourists, especially from neighbouring Singapore.

SPIKE IN BOOKINGS AFTER PROLONGED LOCKDOWN

On Oct 22, a couple of weeks after interstate travel resumed, chairman of Johor’s Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in a Facebook post that hotel occupancy rates in Johor Bahru and Muar increased by up to 80 per cent.

He added that at Desaru Coast, an integrated eco-entertainment development in the south-eastern part of the state, the average occupancy rate was about 65 per cent.

The Desaru Coast project, which opened gradually from 2019 in the hopes of rejuvenating tourism in the Kota Tinggi area, encompasses Hard Rock Hotel, the Adventure Waterpark, as well as premium luxury seaside resorts The Westin, Anantara and One&Only.

However, just as the project was about to take off, the COVID-19 pandemic brought progress to a screeching halt.

Roslina Arbak, managing director and chief executive officer for the project’s development, told CNA that the company had to make difficult decisions during the pandemic to prevent layoffs.

“Undoubtedly the pandemic has changed many things for everyone, including us. Early in the pandemic, we took tough and strategic decisions to control and contain costs, which meant that we were able to retain all our staff and avoid any pandemic-related retrenchments,” said Roslina.

While it was still early to confirm that tourism has truly rebounded from COVID-19, Roslina was cautiously optimistic that Desaru Coast, buoyed by strong “pent-up” demand from Malaysians, would remain in a positive trajectory in the short term.

“We are encouraged by the interest in domestic travel and response from guests at Desaru Coast,” said Roslina.

“Since interstate travel resumed, we have noticed an increase in bookings, many of which are for our current offerings with flexible booking conditions that accommodate cancellations and extended validity periods,” she added.

In addition to a high volume of visitors on weekends, Roslina said that Desaru Coast has also hosted groups of 50 to 100 business guests for meetings on weekdays.