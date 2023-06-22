Singaporean jailed and fined for smuggling wild birds into Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was sentenced to seven days jail on Jun 7 for smuggling 11 wild birds in a vehicle across the Causeway from Singapore to Malaysia.

Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) said on Wednesday (Jun 21) that the 47-year-old Singaporean was also fined RM80,000 (US$17,208) by the Johor Bahru Sessions Court.

He pleaded guilty to the offences under Section 60(1)(a) and Section 68(1)(a) of the Wild Life Conservation Act (Amendment) 2022.

On May 31, the man was arrested by Malaysian authorities at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) after attempting to smuggle the wild birds into the country without a valid permit.

According to Perhilitan, checks at the passenger seat of the vehicle found that the wild birds involved four figs, three blue and gold macaws, three scarlet macaws and one yellow-headed amazon.