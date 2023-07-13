Malaysia mulls new law to impose civil penalties against those playing up race, religion and royalty rhetorics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government is mulling a new law to impose civil penalties on those who play up sentiments regarding race, religion and royalty - commonly known as 3R.

The new law which may be called the State and Nation Act is like the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act in Singapore but in the Malaysian context, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said on Wednesday (Jul 12).

Singapore’s Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, which has yet to be passed, will consolidate the government’s powers to deal with racial issues and includes gentler measures to address offences.

According to Bernama, Ms Azalina said that at present, any offence involving the 3R issue is investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 which is geared towards elements of criminal offences. This causes prosecution to take a long time due to the legal procedures, she said.

"So, I said maybe we need to evaluate it in the element of positivity ... (such that the) Act that is proposed is punitive.

"It means that if one violates it, he or she will be fined. That is easier to solve or convict," she was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters.

The proposal to create the new law had been presented to the Cabinet on Wednesday and received a positive response, said Ms Azalina.

She pointed out that currently, when social media is used to play up 3R sentiments, it can be denied and there is no solid evidence to prove the wrongdoing.

Therefore, the new law can be a solution to the 3R issue that has become increasingly prevalent in Malaysia in recent years. The new law would also ensure the needs of the future generation are better met, she said.