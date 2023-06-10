Kedah chief minister divides opinion as he leads Perikatan Nasional's bid to strengthen hold at state polls

The Kedah PAS information chief Mohd Azam said the state government is in the process of distributing financial aid to residents living in extremely rural areas, through grants that these residents have requested for decades.

“We are making efforts to develop the state and help Kedahans prosper,” he said.

Mohd Azam said PN will work towards Sanusi’s target of winning 33 seats in Kedah, citing the positive GE15 results and what he says is Kedahans’ overwhelming support for PN, based on the thousands that he claims attend its physical and virtual rallies.

“We pray to God that we will achieve what we work for,” he added.

PH-BN AIMING FOR AT LEAST 16 SEATS IN KEDAH

On the other hand, PH and BN leaders have said they will place “special focus” on Kedah among the six states holding elections.

PH’s Mahfuz said this comes as the coalitions are confident of successfully defending Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

“Kedah historically has been governed by PH, BN and PAS. This special focus shows that the people of Kedah can change,” he said.

“Its politics are not built on extremities. They are humble people whose politics are based on knowledge and reasonable considerations.”

Since Mahdzir’s stint as chief minister from 2005 to 2008, Kedah’s government has been led by PAS, BN, PH and now PN.

Mahfuz said PH and BN will work towards winning 16 seats at the upcoming state election, which is the same number of seats they won at the previous state polls in 2018 without Bersatu.

“So if we defend these seats, and each party adds one or two more seats, we can form the government. It’s not impossible to think that each party can add at least one seat,” he said.

PH-BN PACT A “DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD”

BN’s Mahdzir acknowledged this is the first time that lynchpin party the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) is teaming up with PH’s Chinese-based DAP.

“At the start, it was difficult because for a long time we were enemies. DAP called UMNO Malay ultras, and UMNO called DAP chauvinists,” he said.

“But we are a multiracial country. Chinese families have stayed here for many years … so I feel that based on this multiracialism, we can accept this coalition with conditions.”

This includes upholding Islam as the official religion and ensuring the special rights of the Malays and Bumiputeras as enshrined in the constitution, he said.

Mahfuz said parties in the unity government have formed committees at both the federal and state levels, as well as jointly conducted community events to “eliminate old feelings of hate”.

“We also have unity conventions, not to rewrite history, but to write new politics for Malaysia's future … to build a more united country,” he added.

“We already have 19 parties in the unity government, and the voters in Kedah should see that this is Malaysia's future.”