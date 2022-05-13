Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Khairy forms task force to probe alleged bullying in Malaysia hospitals, says committed to eliminate toxicity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Khairy forms task force to probe alleged bullying in Malaysia hospitals, says committed to eliminate toxicity

Khairy forms task force to probe alleged bullying in Malaysia hospitals, says committed to eliminate toxicity

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaking to housemen from the Selayang Hospital about their working conditions on May 13, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/@Khairykj)

Rashvinjeet S Bedi
Rashvinjeet S Bedi
13 May 2022 06:11PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 06:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced an independent task force to investigate the work culture and bullying issues at government hospitals. 

The Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force that was formed on Friday (May 13) has been given two months to come up with recommendations to improve the work culture at these hospitals. 

“Considering the importance of the Ministry of Health’s services to the country and human capital development, the scope and terms of this special task force will cover aspects of work culture and human resources management of health staff to ensure quality and professional services,” Mr Khairy said in a statement.

The recent death of a houseman in Penang General Hospital has drawn attention to the alleged workplace bullying at public hospitals in Malaysia, with medical officers coming forward to describe their experiences.

The Malaysian Medical Association said it has received 36 complaints of bullying cases through its HelpDoc line since 2017.

Mr Khairy said the task force is chaired by Prof Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir, who is the former secretary-general of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. 

It consists of eight other members who are experts in their respective fields, including a representative from the Public Services Department.

“I would like to stress that the Ministry of Health is very committed in its efforts to improve the working environment of the health services staff in general and to eliminate the toxic work culture in our facilities.

“I admit that this effort will take some time to bear fruit, but I would like to emphasise that a conducive and harmonious work environment starts with respecting, supporting and equally helping our colleagues. 

“Now is not the time for us to argue, nor the time to point a finger,” said Mr Khairy in the statement.

Related:

He added that the task force will, among other things, analyse and evaluate the work culture and resource management of the health service personnel in general and housemen specifically.

The taskforce will also be responsible in analysing the information and results of the investigation into the death of the houseman in Penang, said Mr Khairy.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Khairy said he does not want a toxic work environment in public hospitals. 

In a series of tweets, the minister said: “The times have changed. The work environment must have respect, support, and be empowering. Not abusive and humiliating.”

He had visited the Selayang Hospital in Selangor on Friday to speak to several housemen before they started their shifts at 6am.

“Some departments have a good work environment. Some can be improved,” he said in another tweet.

Source: CNA/rv(tx)

Related Topics

Malaysia Khairy Jamaluddin hospital

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us