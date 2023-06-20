PKR offer letter to former Malaysia minister Khairy is fake, says party information chief

According to the image, the letter is addressed to Mr Khairy and is signed off by PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In the letter, Mr Khairy is given an offer to join PKR and take on the position of party deputy president.

“Humbly and happily, we would like to offer you to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat and hold the position of deputy president by appointment until the next election period,” according to the letter.

The letter, dated Jun 19, 2023, also stated that Mr Khairy should give his decision within seven days.

PKR is a component party of Pakatan Harapan (PH) which is currently leading Malaysia’s unity government alongside Barisan Nasional (BN). The party which Mr Khairy was formerly a part of, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), is a BN component party.

On Monday, Mr Khairy posted a picture of himself with Muhyiddin Yassin, the chairman of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, on his Instagram Story without any explanation. The image disappeared 24 hours after it was posted.

According to Berita Harian, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Razali Idris confirmed that a meeting had taken place between the two men at Muhyiddin’s residence. Bersatu is a PN component party.

“I can confirm that Khairy will not set up a new party (and we do not know) the party that he will be joining. We should wait for his official statement,” Mr Razali was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Local media had previously reported that Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, would meet with Mr Khairy this week to discuss an offer with the latter to join Bersatu.

In May, Muhyiddin said during a press conference that a seat in Bersatu’s supreme council is available “if he (Mr Khairy) wants it”, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

According to The Star, Muhyiddin said that Mr Khairy was offered to join the party's supreme council as he has a lot of valuable experience.

Last week, Mr Khairy met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other economists in a discussion about the direction of Malaysia’s economy.

“This is part of the government's ongoing efforts to get ideas and views on the country's economy from all walks of society.

“All the views shared will definitely be used to form the Madani Economic Narrative which is being framed to shape the economic direction of the country in the medium and long term,” said Mr Anwar in a Facebook post last Friday.

During a UMNO general assembly on Jun 10, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the party is open to taking back members that have appealed their suspension or expulsion from the party.

He said that UMNO’s disciplinary board would evaluate the appeals of these members before it is brought to the party’s supreme council to be finalised.

Earlier in January, UMNO announced the suspension and sacking of several politicians from the party. Mr Khairy was among those who were sacked.