Former Malaysian minister Khairy appointed Johor youth adviser, board member of state football team

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has been appointed Johor youth adviser and a board member of state football club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The announcement was made by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 15).

“I have met with Khairy Jamaluddin and agreed to appoint him as Johor Youth Adviser and into the Johor Darul Ta'zim FC board of directors,” said Tunku Ismail.

“His experience in various fields in the country will be valuable in youth development and football progress in Johor,” he added.

Last month, the crown prince hinted at the possibility of offering Mr Khairy the two posts after he was sacked by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) following a party supreme council meeting.

The crown prince, who is also the owner of JDT, posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption “Future JDT FC CEO and Johor Youth Adviser”.

“Experienced, proven, why not,” Tunku Ismail said at that time.

Mr Khairy served as youth and sports minister between 2013 and 2018. He was also deputy president of the Football Association of Malaysia in 2007.

On Wednesday, Mr Khairy shared the appointments on his Instagram account, thanking Tunku Ismail. In reply, the crown prince posted: “Welcome to the home (of) champions.”

Last October, JDT clinched their 11th consecutive title of the Malaysia super league.