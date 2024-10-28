Malaysia police on the hunt for mastermind behind kidnapping of foreign businessman; 8 suspects arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia are on the hunt for the mastermind behind the alleged kidnapping of a foreign businessman who was enroute to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), over a week after the incident happened.

Eight people have since been arrested since the Oct 18 incident that happened along the Maju Expressway near the Putrajaya Toll Plaza.

Acting district police chief Superintendent Shan Gopal Krishnan told local media that all eight – which include a woman – are under remand.

“The main suspect is still being pursued,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail on Sunday (Oct 27).

The victim – a Chinese national who was described by local media as being a businessman – was allegedly taken by force by four people near the toll plaza while on his way to KLIA for a flight to China.

The New Straits Times reported that the man’s vehicle was intercepted on the expressway by a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle and he was subsequently abducted.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told local media that initial investigations found that the motive behind the abduction was money.

“The victim allegedly owed the suspects RM300,000 (US$68,800) which he refused to pay, which resulted in his kidnapping," Mr Hussein had said, adding that no ransom payments were made.

JOHOR KIDNAPPING CASE

Separately, the authorities are continuing their probe into the alleged kidnapping of another businessman in Johor Bahru on Oct 13.

Johor police chief M Kumar on Oct 26 said there were no further arrests made in connection to the case, adding that 13 people were being remanded to assist in investigations.

“Questioning is still underway, and they are still in remand. No new arrests have been made,” Mr M Kumar was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

In the Oct 13 incident, local media reported that a Johor-based businessman was released after a RM20 million ransom was paid to his kidnappers.

The victim was allegedly abducted outside his home at 5am that day as he was preparing to take a ride-hailing service to the Senai International Airport for a business trip.

Malay Mail had reported last week that those arrested include 10 men and three women who were aged between 23 and 58.

“A family member of the victim was also among those arrested,” Mr M Kumar had said then.