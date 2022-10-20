Malaysia election: King urges political parties and their supporters to be ‘civil’ during campaigning

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has told candidates standing for the upcoming general elections and party supporters to be “civil” during the campaigning period which begins on nomination day.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 20), Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said that the ruler advised candidates to avoid provocation and to adhere to the laws and rules stipulated by the authorities, particularly the Election Commission (EC) and police.

“The King has urged candidates and supporters of political parties to take a civil approach during the campaigning period, starting from the nomination day on Nov 5,” he said.

“The King would like to remind that in the heat of campaigning, candidates and supporters should mind their manners and remember their moral values. Abstain from slandering, provocation, insults and attacks that demean and ridicule anyone during campaigning,” added Mr Ahmad Fadil.

The king also said that such behaviour could result in chaos and turmoil.

“In the king’s opinion, cooperation among all quarters is important, along with respecting and upholding the judiciary, parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy by making political cooperation between parties more harmonious,” said Mr Ahmad Fadil.

He added that the king also urged all Malaysians to pray that the elections went smoothly and safely while the people and country were blessed and shielded from any disasters.

The EC had earlier announced that Malaysia would hold its 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Nomination Day will be on Nov 5, while early voting is set to be held on Nov 15, said EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh.

More than 21 million people will be eligible to cast their votes during the elections which are estimated to cost RM1.01 billion (US$213 million).