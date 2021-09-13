Malaysian king welcomes bipartisan cooperation, says people want political ‘maturity’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said he welcomed and appreciated the bipartisan cooperation being forged by the new government and the opposition.

“I welcome and appreciate efforts towards realising a new approach, a dual-partisan cooperation involving all sides, that will build a new political landscape and bring changes in the country's administrative system,” he said in his royal decree at the parliament on Monday (Sep 13).

“Maturity like this is what the people want,” he added.

This is the first parliament meeting under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government. The House of Representatives will meet for 17 days until Oct 12, while the Senate will meet from Oct 4 to Oct 26.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, the king said the new government has to double its efforts to fight COVID-19 and bring the country and people out of the pandemic.

“With a high-performance work culture and a focus on short-term and long-term goals, I believe this government can prove its early achievement in 100 days.

“Moving ahead, I advise all sides to practise deliberative democracy in finding solutions to all problems,” he said.

The king also exhorted the lawmakers to return their focus on fighting the pandemic, and to make the country shine again.

“My advice to all is, do not gamble on the future of the country and its citizens merely to achieve certain agendas,” he said.