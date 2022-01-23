Malaysia's king undergoes follow-up treatment for previous health condition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is undergoing a health check-up and follow-up treatment for a few days at the Royal Ward of the National Heart Institute (IJN).

They are related to an intervention treatment on his knee and ankle joints which he received at the IJN on Sep 24 last year, said the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, on Sunday (Jan 23).

He said the intervention was done after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan showed that the king sustained injuries in his knee and ankle joints during sports.

“This follow-up treatment was delayed from that date due to the implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures in public hospitals, including IJN.

"At the same time, His Majesty also agreed to undergo a respiratory examination at IJN," the Comptroller said in a statement on Sunday.

Ahmad Fadil added that the king's health is generally good and that he is scheduled to return to Istana Negara after treatment.

"All the people are called upon to pray for His Majesty to be granted quick recovery and lasting health," he said.