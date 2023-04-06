Safeguard mosques from becoming a political arena: Malaysia king

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Wednesday (April 5) urged Muslims to do their part to safeguard mosques from turning into a political arena.

“I will always remind (everyone), especially those in Pahang, that the mosque should not be mixed with political elements at all,” said the king, who is also the ruler of the state of Pahang, when officiating the Ar-Razzaq Mosque in Melaka.

The king added that the harmony of the mosque must be maintained by all Muslims, not just the leaders.

“We do not want the institution of the mosque to be a place where we are divided.

“We all have to decide that the harmony of the mosque will be maintained by us Muslims, not just the leaders, but more importantly, the congregation of the mosque,” he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the king also stressed that the mosque needs to be an institution that is sufficiently holy, noble and respected, as well as an example to other religions.

The king’s speech comes after a series of bans in several Malaysian states preventing politicians from giving speeches in mosques.

On Mar 2, Terengganu ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin banned politicians from delivering religious talks and sermons in mosques and surau (small prayer halls) in the state.

Terengganu’s Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) stressed that mosques and surau should never be misused to create anxiety, restlessness or discord among the community. And this includes activities or programmes that have an element of politics, the council said.