Set aside differences and political conflicts: Malaysia king in national day message

KUALA LUMPUR: King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has again called on all Malaysians to maintain social cohesion, national integration and racial unity as key for the country to overcome all its challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Malaysia’s 64th national day celebrations on Tuesday (Aug 31), the king said that the unity and harmony among Malaysians is the solid foundation in ensuring the country’s stability, peace and prosperity.

“This is the second time the people celebrate Independence Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but this will not dampen the spirit of patriotism and unity among us to commemorate this historic day,” said the statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

If this fighting spirit, nurtured over the last six decades, is still cultivated and strengthened today, then the country should be able to free itself from the threat of COVID-19, said the statement.

The king also called on all Malaysians to take care of their health and to remain united in creating a safe environment to end the pandemic.

According to the statement, the behaviour of a small number of individuals who violated the standard operating procedures and regulations that have been put in place in the fight against the pandemic, can jeopardise society and undermine the national recovery efforts.

“The king would like to advise the people that the effort to fight the pandemic requires solidarity and unity among the people, leaders and the government, by putting aside their differences and political conflicts, so that a strong symbiosis can be created among all to pull the country out of the pandemic,” added the statement.

The king said that the government should continue working on its action plan to help those affected by the pandemic and to restore the country’s economic health again.

He also called for the COVID-19 national immunisation programme to be further boosted so that the country can achieve herd immunity.

“On the part of the people, they should uphold the principle of Malaysia Prihatin (Caring Malaysia), by quickly getting themselves vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their families and the community,” said the statement.