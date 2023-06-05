Malaysia king concerned 'Allah' usage dispute may become polemic if issue not resolved

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Monday (June 5) expressed concern regarding the usage of the word "Allah", fearing that the issue may become polemic and adversely affect unity and harmony in the country if it fails to be resolved immediately.

He said this at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with his official birthday celebration at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Bernama, the king said that the polemic use of the word “Allah” is not a debate about terminology and linguistics, but related to the issue of the faith of the Muslim community. He added that any confusion will only invite disaster.

“My government must harmonise the current situation and at the same time, place the use of the word “Allah” in the right context by taking into account the national security, the benefit of the ummah (Muslim community), as well as my position and the position of other Malay rulers as heads of Islam,” he reportedly said.

On May 15, the Malaysian government’s decision to withdraw an appeal against a ruling allowing Christians to use the word "Allah" in publications sparked controversy over the decades-long debate.

Following this, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on May 23 that the government will streamline conflicting regulations regarding the use of the word “Allah” by non-Muslims.

This is so that the regulations will be in line with the Malay rulers’ earlier decision that “Allah” cannot be used by non-Muslims in the Peninsula while conditional use is permitted for non-Muslims in the Borneo states.

A proposal to improve the regulations relating to the use of the word by non-Muslims will be presented at the Conference of Rulers meeting in July, said Mr Anwar then.