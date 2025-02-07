Malaysia king Sultan Ibrahim leaves country for medical treatment abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has left the country to seek medical treatment abroad.

In a statement that was posted on his Facebook page on Friday (Feb 7), Malaysia’s Istana Negara or national palace said that the matter has been conveyed to the Conference of Rulers and the federal government.

“Istana Negara calls upon all Malaysians to pray for His Majesty’s swift recovery and continued well-being,” the statement read.

No further details were shared on where Sultan Ibrahim, 66, is headed to, nor the type of treatment that he is seeking.

Accompanying the king on the trip overseas are his two of his sons - Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

The Royal Press Office shared several photos of the king - who was dressed in an orange blazer - and the princes prior to their departure from Subang Air Base on Friday morning.

Earlier on Monday, Sultan Ibrahim graced the official opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

The next day, he attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at the Istana Negara.

In 2016, Sultan Ibrahim underwent an angioplasty procedure at the Gleneagles Medical Centre in Singapore. Bernama had reported then that the king – who was then the Sultan of Johor – had complained of chest pain while he was exercising.

Separately, The Star reported in 2018 that Sultan Ibrahim had received treatment in Singapore for an old polo injury to his shoulder.