'Unacceptable': Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily under probe for illustration of incomplete national flag, gets rebuke from King
Sin Chew Daily has issued an apology to the Malaysian king and is taking disciplinary action against the staff responsible for publishing an illustration of the flag without the crescent moon.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have launched an investigation into a local Chinese-language newspaper over the publication of an incomplete illustration of the national flag on its front page which has drawn public criticism and even a rebuke from the king.
Bukit Aman police have confirmed that a chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor from Sin Chew Daily will be called in for questioning on Thursday (Apr 17), local news outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported.
“Investigations revealed that the chief editor played a role in approving the image of the flag while the deputy chief sub-editor is the graphic design illustrator involved in producing the image,” Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain told NST on Thursday.
In a statement on Wednesday (Apr 16), the Home Affairs Ministry said that the image of the Jalur Gemilang or the national flag on the first page of the newspaper on Tuesday had omitted the crescent moon symbol which was said to be a serious lapse as it represents Islam as the religion of the federation.
The illustration accompanied a report on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia this week.
“The act not only shows a lack of professionalism but it could also disrupt harmony in our multiracial society,” the ministry said, as quoted by Malay Mail.
It also confirmed that it has begun investigating the case under two laws - the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, with a show-cause letter also issued on Wednesday.
The Home Ministry also emphasised that the Jalur Gemilang must be treated with respect as it symbolises national sovereignty, unity and identity.
“Any failure to comply with the official specifications of the national flag could result in legal action,” the ministry was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also weighed in on the incident on Wednesday, similarly stressing that the national flag is a symbol of sovereignty and national identity and must never be mocked or misrepresented.
“A mistake such as publishing an image of the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon, as seen on the front page of a local Chinese-language newspaper, can trigger public sensitivity and is unacceptable,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a statement on Facebook.
The king said that the Malaysian flag is not merely a piece of patterned cloth, but represents the nation’s struggles, history, the meaning of independence and the spirit of its people.
“As citizens, we fly the flag with a sense of pride and patriotic spirit among our multiracial society,” he added.
Sultan Ibrahim also said that the newspaper’s management and editorial team must be more alert and ensure all published materials are thoroughly checked before going to print.
Sin Chew Daily issued an apology to the king on the same day, local media reported.
“We pledge to remain vigilant and sensitive when addressing matters that could harm national dignity and interracial harmony,” the daily said in a statement, as quoted by NST.
Sin Chew Daily acknowledged the king’s advice and described the mistake involving the national flag as a serious lapse.
The apology was made in English, Malay and Mandarin.
Sin Chew Daily also said that it has launched a thorough internal investigation, adding that the staff responsible for the mistake would face disciplinary action.
It added that it has also strengthened editorial processes to prevent a repeat of the incident.
National news agency Bernama reported that at least 13 police reports have been lodged against Sin Chew Daily over the illustration.
Some netizens have also called for a “boycott”, urging the government to take “firm action” against the news outlet.