'Unacceptable': Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily under probe for illustration of incomplete national flag, gets rebuke from King

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have launched an investigation into a local Chinese-language newspaper over the publication of an incomplete illustration of the national flag on its front page which has drawn public criticism and even a rebuke from the king.

Bukit Aman police have confirmed that a chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor from Sin Chew Daily will be called in for questioning on Thursday (Apr 17), local news outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported.

“Investigations revealed that the chief editor played a role in approving the image of the flag while the deputy chief sub-editor is the graphic design illustrator involved in producing the image,” Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain told NST on Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday (Apr 16), the Home Affairs Ministry said that the image of the Jalur Gemilang or the national flag on the first page of the newspaper on Tuesday had omitted the crescent moon symbol which was said to be a serious lapse as it represents Islam as the religion of the federation.

The illustration accompanied a report on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia this week.

“The act not only shows a lack of professionalism but it could also disrupt harmony in our multiracial society,” the ministry said, as quoted by Malay Mail.

It also confirmed that it has begun investigating the case under two laws - the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, with a show-cause letter also issued on Wednesday.

The Home Ministry also emphasised that the Jalur Gemilang must be treated with respect as it symbolises national sovereignty, unity and identity.

“Any failure to comply with the official specifications of the national flag could result in legal action,” the ministry was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also weighed in on the incident on Wednesday, similarly stressing that the national flag is a symbol of sovereignty and national identity and must never be mocked or misrepresented.

“A mistake such as publishing an image of the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon, as seen on the front page of a local Chinese-language newspaper, can trigger public sensitivity and is unacceptable,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a statement on Facebook.