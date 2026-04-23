Malaysia’s King says will pick new head of anti-graft agency, warns against politicising issue
The appointment of Malaysia's top graft-buster is governed by Section 5 of the MACC Act 2009, which says that the King will appoint the chief commissioner based on the advice of the prime minister.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said on Thursday (Apr 23) that he will select the country’s new anti-graft chief, in a move that indicates that current chief commissioner Azam Baki is set to be replaced.
Azam - whose contract is set to end in May - has been facing ongoing calls to resign from his position amid misconduct allegations.
In a post on his Facebook page, Sultan Iskandar said that there was no need for the issue on who will lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be politicised by any party.
Sultan Iskandar said that the MACC chief commissioner’s role was vital in ensuring the agency continues to function effectively as the nation's primary institution in combating corruption, embezzlement, and abuse of power.
“I will determine the best candidate to lead the MACC after this,” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by the Royal Press Office.
The appointment of Malaysia's top graft-buster is governed by Section 5 of the MACC Act 2009, which says that the King will appoint the chief commissioner based on the advice of the prime minister.
Azam, 62, has faced persistent calls to resign from various quarters - including those inthe current government - following allegations of professional misconduct and breaches of public service regulations.
Over two days in February, international news organisation Bloomberg had published reports on allegations against the MACC and Azam.
On Feb 10, Bloomberg claimed in a report that Azam held shares that could be worth about RM800,000 (US$202,000) in financial services company Velocity Capital Bhd. The shareholding’s value is above the government’s guideline for public servants.
The next day, it reported that MACC allegedly colluded with a group of businessmen - dubbed the “corporate mafia” - in corporate tussles, citing internal documents and interviews with witnesses.
Both Azam and MACC have denied the allegations, with Azam initiating legal action against Bloomberg.
The federal government has also formed a special committee to investigate allegations against Azam.
After passing the mandatory retirement age of 60 for public officials, Azam’s one-year contract as MACC chief has been extended thrice by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Anwar has defended his decisions, saying Azam has shown “extraordinary courage” in going after powerful figures allegedly involved in corruption and abuse of power.
The Democratic Action Party - which is part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Anwar - had called for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to probe Bloomberg's reports.
An RCI, Malaysia’s highest form of public inquiry, is a fact-finding body convened by the king on the advice of the Cabinet. It looks into matters of “considerable public importance” and controversy, including the conduct of government officers and public service departments.
An anti-Azam Baki rally, dubbed "#TangkapAzamBaki", is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday.