Malaysia’s King says will pick new head of anti-graft agency, warns against politicising issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said on Thursday (Apr 23) that he will select the country’s new anti-graft chief, in a move that indicates that current chief commissioner Azam Baki is set to be replaced.

Azam - whose contract is set to end in May - has been facing ongoing calls to resign from his position amid misconduct allegations.

In a post on his Facebook page, Sultan Iskandar said that there was no need for the issue on who will lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be politicised by any party.

Sultan Iskandar said that the MACC chief commissioner’s role was vital in ensuring the agency continues to function effectively as the nation's primary institution in combating corruption, embezzlement, and abuse of power.

“I will determine the best candidate to lead the MACC after this,” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by the Royal Press Office.

The appointment of Malaysia's top graft-buster is governed by Section 5 of the MACC Act 2009, which says that the King will appoint the chief commissioner based on the advice of the prime minister.