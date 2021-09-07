Malaysian king told PM Ismail Sabri confidence vote to prove his majority is not needed: Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has claimed that the king had earlier given his consent that a vote of confidence to prove Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s legitimacy as the prime minister would not be needed.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday (Sep 7), the minister in the prime minister’s department said it was conveyed by the king during an audience with the prime minister.

“When the prime minister had the audience with the king, we received His Majesty's consent that a vote of confidence was not needed," he said, adding that Mr Ismail Sabri relaed the royal consent to the ministers during the first Cabinet meeting.

"Because that appointment is very new, and according to the Constitution, in my personal view, the Constitution gives the king the highest power to appoint a prime minister who in his opinion is likely to command a majority, which at that time was 114,” the minister said.

During a power vacuum in Putrajaya in mid-August following the resignation of Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, the king had requested the country’s 220 MPs to submit a statutory declaration (SD) naming their preferred prime minister candidate.

The king had then said that the next prime minister should table a confidence motion in the parliament as soon as possible.

Mr Ismail Sabri emerged as the MP commanding a majority support with 114 SDs in his favour. He was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on Aug 21, after the king summoned all 114 MPs to verify their support for him.

However, opposition politicians took to social media to highlight that the confidence motion had not been included in the agenda of the next parliament meeting scheduled to begin next Monday.