Malaysia king urges end to 'political issues', says country must avoid confidence deficit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian king Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah has called for all political issues to be resolved immediately, in order to prevent the country from facing a confidence deficit that could affect its image.

He said this at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours, held in conjunction with his official birthday celebration at Istana Negara on Monday (Jun 6).

“I really hope that all political issues can be resolved immediately in order to prevent the country from falling into a confidence deficit that could affect the country's image and future,” the king was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He said that any deficit of confidence in the country's ability must be addressed immediately to enable it to rise again on the world stage.

To realise this, the king said, the country needs a stable government, apart from being supported by an efficient, transparent, business-friendly and people-friendly service delivery system and governance.

“In order to boost economic growth and make the country a major investment option in the region, it demands the understanding and sacrifice of all parties to create a stable and sustainable political landscape,” he said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is currently facing pressures from within his own Barisan Nasional coalition to call for an early general election to take advantage of its electoral successes in recent state elections.

Mr Ismail Sabri, who is United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) vice-president, has not committed to any timeline to dissolve parliament. He has stated that he would first discuss the matter with UMNO’s top five leaders.