Better governance or ‘naive, misguided’? Government MPs’ proposal to elect KL mayor stirs debate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition parties have raised concerns about a proposal to hold a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur, arguing that this could be influenced by criminal syndicates and undermine Malay rights in urban centres.

The opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) said on Wednesday (Feb 4) that an elected mayor would not guarantee better service delivery or governance in the capital, as it pushed back against an ongoing study looking at the proposal.

The study was initiated after seven Kuala Lumpur members of parliament (MP) from the government tabled a Private Member’s Bill last November seeking to amend the Federal Capital Act 1960 in an effort to strengthen the rights and welfare of the city’s residents.

The Bill is part of a reform to transition the city’s governance from the absolute authority of a single, federally-appointed mayor to a council member system, said Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is one of the MPs behind the Bill.

He is from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and resigned as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability last year after losing in internal PKR polls.

But PN MPs believe the framing of a mayoral election as an instrument that strengthens the role of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is “overly simplistic, naive, and misguided”, said PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan on Wednesday.

DBKL is the local authority responsible for administering, planning and developing the city of Kuala Lumpur.

“The administrative effectiveness of a city does not depend solely on how its leadership is selected, whether by election or appointment, but rather on the strength of its institutions, governance systems, and management culture,” he wrote in the statement posted on Facebook.

A mayor with democratic legitimacy but without clearly defined legal powers would only weaken - not strengthen - effective leadership and governance of Kuala Lumpur, Takiyuddin said.

“In fact, such a system could introduce new problems, including the politicisation of city administration, electoral populism, conflict between an elected mayor and the federal government, and policy instability driven by election cycles rather than long-term urban planning,” he said.