'Really hard at first': Roastery in Klang continues to process coffee beans the old-school way since 1959

KLANG, Selangor: Entering a nondescript old wooden factory at the end of a partially paved road just 10 minutes out of Klang town, Selangor, one would be hit almost immediately with the smell of smoke caused by wood burning and the aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans.

Behind the wooden doors lies a coffee roastery that still roasts its beans the old-school way - by hand and using a wood fire.

At the Chuan Hoe Coffee Factory, Tan Loon Chuan, 65, roasts the coffee beans the same way he had been taught by his father.