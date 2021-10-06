Renovation demand in Klang Valley rises as COVID-19 curbs ease, but contractors face labour and supply issues

KUALA LUMPUR: It is a busy period for construction contractor Edward Tan as he has to monitor two major renovation jobs he is carrying out for his clients.

At the same time, he is also juggling a number of smaller repair and maintenance jobs to keep his business’s cash flow moving.

“Usually, the fourth quarter of the year is the busiest, because everyone wants to get their house renovated before the Chinese New Year, no matter whether they’re Chinese or otherwise,” he said.

Being busy now is a good situation following months of COVID-19 lockdown in Malaysia, Tan said.

Previously, he would have about six requests a year from potential clients to carry out major renovations on their properties.

“Such work would mean demolishing and building new extensions, totally new layouts, rewiring and laying out new plumbing for the property,” the contractor of Cornerstone Pro Enterprise Sdn Bhd explained.

When varying degrees of lockdowns were enforced due to the pandemic, he was unsure if the standard operating procedures permitted his team to work, even for critical repairs at clients’ houses.

With the gradual lifting of curbs as Malaysia shifts towards an endemic COVID-19, more economic activities are now permitted across the country.