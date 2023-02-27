Travellers from Singapore among those who can use autogate facilities at Malaysia’s KL airport

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of the automated entry system (autogate) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be expanded to include travellers from “low-risk” countries such as those from Singapore and Brunei, Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Monday (Feb 27).

The autogate facilities were previously only used by Malaysians when entering and exiting the country.

Local media the New Straits Times (NST) reported Mr Saifuddin as saying that the move was to address congestion due to long queues at the immigration clearance checkpoint.

“The Immigration Department is extremely concerned over the long queues at our entry points, especially at KLIA … as our entry points are the first impression of our country to the foreigners,” Mr Saifuddin was quoted as saying by NST in parliament.

Aside from Singapore and Brunei, an infographic posted on the immigration department’s Facebook page on Monday identified travellers from Australia, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom as those who are eligible to use the autogate facilities.