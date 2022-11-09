Unexplained glitch behind KL LRT disruption, affecting thousands of Klang Valley commuters   

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of thousands of Klang Valley commuters have been left frustrated after 16 stations of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line had to be shut down due to a malfunction detected since Saturday.

According to Prasarana, the parent company of the LRT operator, Rapid Rail, the problem was detected in the automatic train control (ATC) system which it said had not happened before.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Nov 9), Prasarana president and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, said that so far they have not been able to diagnose the root cause of the glitch.

Thus, he added, the best course of action was to temporarily halt the train services until next week, Nov 15, for the safety of passengers.

“We are still trying to identify the real cause of the disruption. The RapidKL team is currently being assisted by the original equipment manufacturer’s experts to identify short-term and long-term solutions,” said Mr Azharuddin as quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

He said that free bridging bus services are being deployed at major LRT stations along the Kelana Jaya line to help ease the commute for those affected.

Prasarana said that 73 feeder buses have been deployed to five different routes along the Kelana Jaya line to ferry commuters to their destinations as a temporary solution, and that more will be added later.