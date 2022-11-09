Unexplained glitch behind KL LRT disruption, affecting thousands of Klang Valley commuters
Former transport minister and Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke said that the frequent breakdowns of the LRT system shows that it is in need of an overhaul.
KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of thousands of Klang Valley commuters have been left frustrated after 16 stations of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line had to be shut down due to a malfunction detected since Saturday.
According to Prasarana, the parent company of the LRT operator, Rapid Rail, the problem was detected in the automatic train control (ATC) system which it said had not happened before.
In a press conference on Wednesday (Nov 9), Prasarana president and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, said that so far they have not been able to diagnose the root cause of the glitch.
Thus, he added, the best course of action was to temporarily halt the train services until next week, Nov 15, for the safety of passengers.
“We are still trying to identify the real cause of the disruption. The RapidKL team is currently being assisted by the original equipment manufacturer’s experts to identify short-term and long-term solutions,” said Mr Azharuddin as quoted as saying by Malay Mail.
He said that free bridging bus services are being deployed at major LRT stations along the Kelana Jaya line to help ease the commute for those affected.
Prasarana said that 73 feeder buses have been deployed to five different routes along the Kelana Jaya line to ferry commuters to their destinations as a temporary solution, and that more will be added later.
The affected stations are Kelana Jaya, Taman Bahagia, Taman Paramount, Asia Jaya, Taman Jaya, Universiti, Kerinchi, Bangsar, Abdullah Hukum, KL Sentral, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, Dang Wangi, Kampung Baru, KLCC and Ampang Park.
Earlier, Malaysian media reported that the train services between KLCC and Kelana Jaya LRT stations were halted around 4pm on Tuesday.
“The remaining stations (on the line) will operate as usual (however) services will end earlier at 11pm,” Rapid KL said in a brief statement. However, no reasons were given for the closure of the stations.
Meanwhile, former transport minister Anthony Loke said that the increasingly frequent breakdowns plaguing the LRT system were a sign that the key form of public transportation was in urgent need of an overhaul.
“KL LRT is an important mode of transport for local residents. Every day, there are around 300,000 people using it for their daily commuting,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.
The Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general also urged the Ministry of Transport to reimburse commuters affected by the service disruption.
“Their monthly ticket should be reimbursed since they can’t use the LRT in the next seven days. It is ridiculous, and the government should sincerely amend this,” he said.
Mr Loke said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would give the LRT system its high priority should it be given the mandate in the 15th general election (GE15).
“If PH is able to retake the federal government on Nov 19, KL’s public transport system will be our highest priority and we will solve these issues as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.
Caretaker transport minister Wee Ka Siong has been criticised by some quarters for keeping silent over the latest LRT disruption.
When contacted by the media, an aide to Mr Wee, who is president of Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), a component party of Barisan Nasional, said that the minister would issue a statement on the matter shortly.