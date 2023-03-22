KL club event featuring men in women clothes cancelled: Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: The grand opening of a club in Kuala Lumpur later this month that was set to feature male waiters from Thailand dressed in female outfits has been cancelled.

In a statement on Wednesday (Mar 22), Wangsa Maju police chief Ashari Abu Samah said that the organisers had agreed to the cancellation of the “Thai Hot Guy” event following a warning from the authorities. Wangsa Maju is a district in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Ashari said that the police were made aware of the event via a video on social media.

“The police issued a stern warning to the organisers not to proceed with the event and to cancel it.

“Both the organisers and management agreed to cancel it, and no event or programme will be held such as that being spread online,” said Mr Ashari.

He added that the police received 60 reports against the event.

The issue first came to the fore after Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan criticised the event for allegedly promoting “hedonistic culture, pornography, and casual sex”.

Posters circulating on social media of the “Thai Hot Guy” event feature several muscular men dressed scantily in short skirts and halter tops. According to the poster, the event was set to take place on Mar 30 as part of Privacy Club Tun Razak’s grand opening in Kuala Lumpur.

The “Thai Hot Guy” group is famous on social media. They are waiters from the Staneemeehoi restaurant in Bangkok and have gone viral online for dancing while dressed in women's clothes.